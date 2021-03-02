Specialized doctors stated that the application of the “telemedicine” system in the public and private sectors was a lifeline for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, during the Corona pandemic, and enabled them to receive treatment services and consultations at their homes, without going to hospitals, clinics and health centers, Which reduced the possibility of infection.

They emphasized that the Corona pandemic revived the “telemedicine” system, amid demands for modern legislation to codify this system, following that this modern system is not suitable for all diseases and specialties that require a clinical examination and direct examination by the specialist doctor.

According to the Dubai Health Authority, the concept of “telemedicine” is based on the patient’s access to medical and therapeutic services, in a place far from the doctor, through one of the smart, fast means of communication, and with high quality, which saves the patient the hardship of getting an appointment with the doctor or specialist.

In detail, the head of the regulatory sector of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dr. Ramadan Al-Balushi, said that the “Covid-19” pandemic has greatly contributed to the increase in demand for “telemedicine” services and the expansion of its scope in the public and private sectors, especially since the UAE has an electronic infrastructure. It enabled her to strengthen this system, and to rely heavily on it.

He emphasized that the most important conditions and controls for permitting the practice of this type of medicine are that the doctor is licensed, and subject to the approved requirements and standards, and that controls are followed that ensure the patient receives the therapeutic service with high accuracy and efficiency.

He mentioned that “telemedicine” has enabled several groups in society to receive treatment services without going to the hospital since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, especially those with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, senior citizens, and those suffering psychological problems.

Al-Baloushi added that “telemedicine” has contributed to reducing the number of visitors to hospitals, clinics and medical centers, since its activation, especially during the “Covid-19” pandemic, and has also contributed to a radical change in the thinking of doctors and the health system in general.

He said that changing the society’s culture and patients ’confidence in the“ telemedicine ”system was the most prominent challenge that faced this system, stressing that the legal responsibility governing“ telemedicine ”is the same as that applied to the health system in general, although legislation is constantly evolving to keep pace with such Novelties.

For his part, the consultant of family medicine and occupational health, Dr. Mansour Anwar, stated that there are specializations that “telemedicine” are not suitable for, such as surgeries, ophthalmology, and ear, nose and throat diseases, since these specialties depend mainly on clinical examination.

He emphasized that the “telemedicine” process is complete through the doctor hearing the patient, registering his data on the health system, and determining the appropriate medication, and most “telemedicine” services are subject to insurance coverage.

He added that “telemedicine” services have greatly contributed to reducing the number of visitors to clinics and hospitals, which has protected a large proportion, especially those with chronic diseases, from the dangers of exposure to Coronavirus infection, to serve as a lifeline for them during the pandemic.

He mentioned that “telemedicine” has eased pressure on the health sector, since the beginning of the pandemic, so that doctors are mainly devoted to those with the necessary medical need, indicating that the electronic therapeutic services contribute significantly to the development of the health system in the country.

In addition, the consultant neurologist, president of the Emirates Neurological Society, Suhail Al-Roken, confirmed that “telemedicine” has witnessed a great expansion in the country with the onset of the Corona pandemic, especially since many patients preferred not to go to hospitals, for fear of infection. The strong communication infrastructure has contributed to the success and spread of this type of medicine.

He added that surgical specialties, fractures, orthopedics, and dentistry are among the most difficult disciplines with which it is difficult to rely on “telemedicine”, while it is easy in specialties such as family medicine, internal medicine, neurology, and psychology.

He pointed out that there is an urgent need for new legislation to legalize the use of “telemedicine”, pointing out that health authorities in accordance with the regulations preserve the rights and privacy of patients, and record all patient and doctor information during the virtual visit, pointing out that legislation must control the fees that are imposed on patients and insurance companies. Through these modern means.

He expected that the UAE would become one of the leading countries in “telemedicine”, due to the infrastructure, and that society is educated and used to modern means of communication, in addition to the dependence of most medical institutions on it.

In turn, Dr. Adel Sajwani, a specialist in family medicine at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, believes that “telemedicine” is the future, especially with the growing population, and the need to resort to modern methods that meet the needs of patients and doctors, indicating that in the future this task will be accomplished through Artificial intelligence techniques, so that the doctor can examine the patient while he is in his place.

He stressed the need for legislation to support and legalize “telemedicine”, especially in the absence of clinical examination, stressing that this type of medical service is not suitable for all specialties.

He added that it is possible to treat people with chronic diseases with “telemedicine”, as it is the best way to deal with them, stressing that “telemedicine” is the best solution in dealing with the phenomenon of a worldwide shortage of doctors.

The Dubai Health Authority stated that the “telemedicine” services it provides include senior citizens and expatriate patients, whose health conditions do not allow them to go to the hospital or health center. The idea of ​​the initiative is to provide medical and nursing services for adults, people of determination, widows, and others. Those who are able to go to hospitals, in their homes, where the medical team consisting of the treating doctor and nursing heads, accompanying all the necessary medical devices, and providing service to the patient in his home, without the need to transfer him to any hospital, as well as all the patient’s health data and information are entered into the system « Safety »Health, directly.

For its part, the Ministry of Health and Prevention stated that it has recently launched a project to develop “telemedicine” and health monitoring services, by providing innovative technological solutions and services in the field of digital health promotion, by providing specialized care and medical advice to patients remotely, and reducing the number of The auditors, thus following international best practices in the field of “telemedicine” and digital health.

She pointed out that she was keen to activate this system since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, to ensure the safety of community members, reduce health risks, and provide for the hassle of moving between hospitals and outpatient clinics, where the patient can communicate with the doctor through an electronic link, which is sent. To his phone as an appointment reminder to assess the patient’s condition and dispense medications, and the patient can also enter directly through the Ministry’s hotline, all of this contributed to ensuring the continuity of providing health services to patients, and with high efficiency.

Protect the patient from complications

The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that “telemedicine” aims to focus on patients who suffer from chronic diseases, especially those with diabetes and hypertension, as the retina is one of the complications that afflict patients with diabetes and high blood pressure. The patient’s vision, and in certain cases the patient may become blind.

She added that the “telemedicine” system also aims to provide medical services to patients in record time, and to protect the patient from any complications that may result from delay in obtaining treatment, in addition to accurately documenting the patient’s condition, and reducing the waiting time.

Federal legislation to regulate “telemedicine”

Lawyer and legal counsel Muhammad Al-Najjar said that until now there is no federal legislation regulating “telemedicine” in the country, but its regulation and announcement came by the government of the Emirate of Dubai, through Administrative Decision No. (30) of 2017 approving the Regulation for Care Services Remote health.

The regulations stated that it is not permissible for any natural or legal person to establish, operate or provide health care services remotely in the emirate except after obtaining a license to practice the profession from the authority.

The regulations specified the responsibility of the professional with the necessity to adhere to placing the patient’s interest among the priorities of his interests, and to perform his duties and work according to the accuracy and honesty required by the profession, in accordance with the recognized scientific principles and ethics of the profession, and in a way that achieves the necessary care for the patient, while not exploiting his need for the purpose of achieving an unlawful benefit for himself or others.

Al-Najjar stated that the regulation required the licensed establishments to ensure the accuracy of the remote health care service codification, to regulate the relationship between the patient and the treating physician, each in his specialty, as well as the pharmacist, and to determine the responsibility entrusted to each of them.

He continued, “Since telemedicine has been of great importance since its emergence, especially during the Corona pandemic, dealers in this regard went to request the legislator to prepare unified legislation that addresses all these matters, between the service provider and the recipient, without any confusion, and defines the rights and responsibilities precisely. ».

Telemedicine services

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed that the “telemedicine” services it provides include all vital specialties, such as cardiology, children, internal medicine, and nutrition. It also includes remote mental health services, which include psychosocial consultations, rehabilitation programs for patients in the Addiction Department, and psychiatric departments. Other, and community psychiatry of different age groups, such as adults, senior citizens, children and adolescents, in addition to educational programs in the fields of motherhood and childhood, public health and disease prevention.

She pointed out that the “telemedicine” services also include a medical consultation service with doctors outside the country, as part of the visiting doctors program, to help patients and doctors obtain a second consultation in critical cases through visual communication.

– Specialists are calling for modern legislation to codify the “telemedicine” system and to preserve the rights of patients.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

