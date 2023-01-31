The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed that its qualitative “telemedicine” project, which it recently introduced into its ambulatory services, succeeded in raising the life saving rates of sudden cardiac arrest patients by 33%, and the rate of increase in supervision of critical cases increased by 212%.

The medical director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dr. Maryam Tarish Al Mansouri, said that the corporation aims, through the service, to link the doctor in the operating room and the doctor in the field, and to provide treatment services for severe, medium and simple cases, through cooperation between the two doctors.

Al-Mansoori stated that the telemedicine project “TELE-EMS” is one of the Foundation’s newly developed projects and relies on the presence of an emergency doctor in the operating room throughout the day, to direct the medical staff to provide advanced care with cases in the field through direct communication with the ambulance staff at the Al-Balagh site. .