Of Roger Corcella

When it comes to innovation, even in healthcare, the African continent is less and less newsworthy. Report data Mediated Africa by

Amref Health Africa-Italy

Africa is a nation where remote medicine (telemedicine and other) has found application even before others. In the last two decades it has become a veritable laboratory for experimentation for technological innovation in the medical field. Yet the most dynamic and innovative face of Africa, even in the health field, suffers from a kind of collective amnesia in the Italian media. what emerges from the fourth edition of L’Africa MEDIAtathe report presented today in Rome by Amref Health Africa-Italy on the occasion of Africa Day.

Curated by the Pavia Observatory, it aims to analyze how and to what extent the Italian media tell Africa. A trait of continuity accompanies all editions of the report: the marginality of communication on Africa and on African and Afro-descendant people in the mainstream media. And yet, there is potential and a youthful dynamism that add another face: for African technological startups compared to 2020, in 2021, there was a +113% for investments.

True, many pilot projects and tests have been carried out in Africa. And this is important — he says George Kimathi, director Amref Institute of Capacity Development —. There is a need for increase access to health services and treatment: technological innovation can help us and significant steps have been taken in this direction. There are applications to improve nutrition and vaccinations for children or services to make medicines or a doctor’s visit available. Now for it is necessary to get out of the logic of experimentation and apply them on a larger scale

Common places Narratives about Africa are often peppered with clichés and false myths that risk influencing our way of looking at this vast continent: a territory as rich in differences as it is in resources, and which appears determined to conquer its future by any means, finding innovative and cutting-edge answers, as documented by various analyzes including the WIPO Global Innovation Indexand as our experience in the field testifies every day – underlines Paola Crestani, president of Amref Health Africa in Italy -. We have been using new technologies for some time to promote and guarantee the right to health in Africa, through actions and services capable of improving the training of local health personnel and adopting innovative intervention methodologies. A small, great example of possible transformation that we hope will contribute to a more positive and stubborn representation of Africa concludes Crestani.

Infotainment, in online media and social media. From the Amref report it emerges that there is little talk of innovation in Africa in the Italian media and often in the wrong way. Two facts confirm this: the extreme marginality of the themepresent in specialized magazines but hardly in the mainstream media, and the almost exclusive external connotation of the changesmostly described as consequences of projects exported from Italy or from the West in general. See also Covid, Pregliasco: "Fourth dose? Towards vaccination as for flu"

In the 75 television programs analysed, in 829 episodes, only 6% of the frames (50 frames) dedicated to the theme of innovation and development in Africa. This trend is also confirmed by the analysis of the online editions and Facebook pages of the 62 main Italian newspapers and information bodies dedicated to Africa, from which it emerges that during the year only 96 articles and 28 posts on Facebook concerned innovation processes in Africa. Of these, the majority dedicated to the economic sector with a focus on cooperation projects that start from Europe with the perception of a protected continent. The only examples of complex and continuous narratives are the 5G signal distribution networks and the initiatives for the transportation of fossil fuels.

The medical field As regards the medical-health and veterinary fields, they are presented projects relating to both the use of drones for the supply of medicines

in places that are difficult to reach, and to the use of artificial intelligence to ensure a greater diffusion of diagnostic tools. As for science, the main focus on medicine: above all, news is provided regarding medical research in Africa, and, in particular, vaccine research. The most relevant news concerns the development of a vaccine against malaria, made in Burkina Faso in collaboration with the University of Oxford. For many years the African continent lagged behind most globally recognized social and economic development indicators. The necessary investments, especially those in education, health and infrastructure, which are generally very high, they are often difficult to obtain (or to allocate) above all due to the serious current emergencies: droughts, conflicts, epidemics and political crises.

Nonetheless, thehe introduction of some technological innovations has made it possible to overcome some important obstacles and to generate a positive impact in many sectors of society. A clear example of this is the diffusion of financial services via mobile. Africa has long been characterized by poor coverage of the most common banking services, especially in terms of access to income and therefore to the withdrawal of money. A trend that was possible to reverse thanks to the internet connection via smartphone. The GSMA State of the Industry report counted a whopping 605 million online accounts in 2021 on the continent, 53% of them in sub-Saharan Africa. Unprecedented numbers that demonstrate how much, thanks to solutions of this type, it is possible to guarantee opportunities, inclusion and emancipation to an ever-increasing number of people. See also Covid, Pfizer and Moderna updated vaccines: which variants they cover

The innovative projects of Amref Amref strongly believes in innovation to achieve, as per its mission, a lasting change for the health of the African continent. For example, since 2005 we have been using digital training tools to strengthen the skills and knowledge not only of healthcare personnel but also of the communities in which we work. More recently we developed an app that offers gender and reproductive health counseling to boys and girls, a particularly important service for preventing early pregnancies and forms of violence. Two examples that show the decidedly innovative and avant-garde face of Africa. really important that the media start reporting it, he says George Kimathi, director Amref Institute of Capacity Development.

Amref promoter of numerous innovations, in the health sector, “made in Africa” ​​- as George Kimathi recalled during the event – and others that represent a strong cooperation between Italy and the African continent: the



no Uganda for example the Kokono project, in collaboration with De-Lab, Societ Benefit and B-Corp™provided a concrete answer to the high mortality rate of children a cause of malaria. It’s about a portable crib equipped with a mosquito net: an innovative solution because it is able to protect the health of the little ones and at the same time contribute to the empowerment of women, allowing them to work while carrying children with them in safety.

Also relevant is 3Map – the project developed by the social good company TriM – which allows the collection, registration, analysis and dissemination of information to counter the consequences of adverse climatic events. The system allows for share weather reports by returning forecasts on temperatures and the probability of precipitation which, spread from village to village, improve the planning of pastures and crops and reduce the impact of any natural disasters.

To date, two applications – Jibu and Leap – have enabled more than 250,000 users to access texts and audiovisual courses from their phones. Specifically, Jibu has reached over 70,000 users, Leap even 180,000 (thanks to its usability also on older generation devices, via SMS). That’s how they were trained volunteers and health workers who, on the strength of the skills acquired, were able to reach over 3.5 million people with awareness-raising activities for prevention, basic first aid and correct nutrition. See also Bird flu, a woman died in China from H3N8 (which so far has only killed animals)

Also significant is the experience ofMJali applicationwhich adds to the functions already mentioned for Leap la r

acceptance, analysis and dissemination of health data from communities. Information is collected at the household level by community workers e then transmitted to an online database which local health institutions and facilities can access in a timely and accurate manner. These surveys are essential for Governments to guarantee an efficient allocation of resources for interventions.

The progressive reduction of news During 2022, the‘Africa featured in 953 front-page stories across six publications, or an average of 13 times a month (-3 compared to 2021). For 84% of the news tell about Africa here, or concern events set in Italy or in other Western countries and specifically deal with issues related to security and migratory flows (69.1%). The remaining 16.2% of news stories, set in Africa, focus more on war and terrorism (36.4%), and then on migrations and politics.

A trend observed starting from 2020 is accentuating: the progressive reduction of news on Africa. In the analyzed news reports, only 1,174 pertinent news items were recorded (22% less than in 2021), of which 74% concerned migratory flows and reception management. The migratory emergency is in fact one of the most discussed topics, especially in relation to particular facts, such as the case of the Ocean Viking.

In 2022, news on war and terrorism decreased in favor of news on corporate travel of Italian ministers in Africa, gas supplies, COP27 and news events such as the Soumahoro case. The marginality of attention for Africa is also confirmed in the 85 infotainment programmes analyzed on seven television networks: out of 61,320 hours broadcast in a year, 700 references to Africa were detected, down on last year, on average one reference every 87 hours of programming.

It highlights how Africa is represented as a single reality, devoid of specificity and uniformly characterized by a hopeless future. Furthermore, following the start of the war in Ukraine, the presence of a narration of migrations within the programs is noted which distinguishes between real refugees fleeing an invasion and refugees of convenience, as those who come from African continent.

As far as cultural and artistic innovation is concerned, this is linked exclusively to the use of staged events in Italy, Europe or America. There is also a tendency to generalize the narrative of development processes to the continent as a whole, with a limited focus on individual countries.