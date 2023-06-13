Fernando Domingues founded the Conexa platform; also opened cannabis-derived medicine store

Fernando Domingues, 28 years old, is an entrepreneur who works in the health sector. He has two companies, Conexa and Cannect. Together, the companies earned BRL 180 million in 2023.

A connected is a digital telemedicine platform. Founded in 2017, it has a team of more than 70,000 healthcare professionals.

already the Cannect operates as an online store focusing on cannabis-derived products. The platform requires a prescription to be able to buy the drugs. It also offers medical consultations with a focus on diagnosing diseases that need medicine. It was created in 2021.

Domingues participated in PodSonhar, a podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The program is presented by administrator Miguel Carvalho.

The businessman got millionaire investments for his companies. There were BRL 250 million in 3 funding rounds:



series A (2020): BRL 50 million;

series B (2021): BRL 100 million;

C series (2021): BRL 100 million.

The entrepreneur entered the health sector when he was 18 when he started to do an internship at a clinic. At 19, he decided to open his own clinic focusing on rapid tests for various diseases. He sold the establishment and invested in Conexa with the money he earned.

Domingues did not graduate from university. He preferred to go straight into the business world.

The company started small, as startups traditionally do. One boom at the brand occurred during the covid-19 pandemic, which started in 2020. People began to seek more health professionals for online consultations because of social isolation.

“They [que estavam isolados em casa] tthey had to go to telemedicine to save lives”said Domingues.

At the beginning of 2020, the company earned around R$ 100,000 a month. With the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the amount increased to R$ 2 million. The number of employees also grew. It went from 15 to 100.

Cannect was opened when Domingues was already consolidated in the market. One of the platform’s challenges was to deconstruct the association of cannabis with a pejorative idea. To achieve the goal, the businessman focused on educational actions for 2 audiences:

doctors – carry out actions that show health professionals how cannabis can help treat illnesses, including very serious ones such as chronic anxiety;

population – produce content, such as podcasts, with a focus on demystifying the properties of the plant for the general public.

Prejudice regarding substance could also be seen in investors, says Domingues. In order to give credibility to his brand, he decided to arm himself with competent professionals on his team, including health and technology technicians.

Asked if it is more difficult to sell a product with so many restrictions in Brazil, the entrepreneur praised the way in which Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has dealt with the issue.

The agency has been analyzing cannabis-derived medicines calmly and with a lot of analysis. In the words of Domingues, the posture will become “a world reference”. He said that in countries like the United States there was abuse in the release of the substance.

X-RAY OF COMPANIES