Of Roger Corcella

A new WHO/Europe study published in Lancet Digital Health says so. However, gaps still exist in the assessment and impact of these technologies in low- and middle-income countries. There are also doubts about their effectiveness in reducing direct and indirect costs

The debate opened especially in this last decade of boom: what kind of impact do digital technologies have on the work of doctors, nurses and other health professionals? It is not easy to understand, in the daily ups and downs between easy enthusiasm and catastrophism that characterizes not only public opinion but also the production of scientific articles. Now the World Health Organization, Europe region, is trying to take stock at least at a scientific level in a systematic review of the studies produced up to March 2023 published in Lancet Digital Health.

The results The study, conducted by co-authors from Brazil, Denmark, Germany, India and the United States of America, as well as WHO/Europe experts and officials, shows that the use of telemedicine, mobile technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others digital tools intended to support clinical decisions have improved the performance and mental health of healthcare professionals, as well as their skills and competences.

These conclusions were arrived at on the basis of one systematic review of 123 published studies with data on approximately 250,000 healthcare professionals globally. Overall, approximately 4,000 primary publications on health professionals were considered, including physicians, frontline and community health workers, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and physical therapists, across various medical specialties. But the research also warns that there are still gaps in the evaluation and impact of these technologies in low- and middle-income countries, as well as advancing a series of doubts about their effectiveness from a cost-benefit point of view and therefore on the reduction of public or private sector expenditure. Overall, the authors warn, well-designed studies are needed that evaluate healthcare professionals and clinically related outcomes.

These results are important because they strengthen ours appeals to governments and health authorities to promote and support the adoption of digital technologies among health professionals, says Natasha Azzopardi-Moscato, WHO/Europe director of national health systems and policies and co-author of the study. We are now seeing that, in addition to the positive effects, digital tools can also improve the overall delivery of health serviceswhich by extension means better health care for people.

Evaluate digital health technologies The work of WHO/Europe represents one of the first overviews of systematic reviews to interpret the impact of digital health technologies on the skills and performance of health professionals. While the main finding of the study was improved performance among healthcare professionals, it also found another broad range of effects.

As David Novillo-Ortiz, WHO/Europe regional adviser on data and digital health and another co-author of the study explains: we have seen, for example, how digital technologies can improve interprofessional communication, compliance with clinical protocols, and the personal skills and competences of health professionals. These advantages, in turn, can lead to lower costs for healthcare professionals and therefore to lower public and private expenditure.

Performance optimization In the last few years, digital tools have gained wider acceptance among healthcare professionalsmainly thanks to easier access to information, better communication between colleagues, lower costs, more accurate data and feedback from patients

and better overall productivity.

Digital tools can play a crucial role inoptimize the performance of health and care workersespecially as we face the shortage of workers across the WHO European Region, notes Tomas Zapata, WHO/Europe Regional Advisor on the Health Workforce and Service Delivery. These new findings are proof that when health and care professionals they have the tools and training they needeveryone will benefit, from the workforce to the patients themselves, he adds.

Improved decision making and timing The study shows that health and care professionals using digital health technologies report greater accuracy and effectiveness during decision-making processes commonly faced in clinical practice; reduction of the time needed to perform the activities; productivity improvement; greater access to reliable real-time data; greater knowledge acquisition and a greater ability to provide timely technical and specialist reports on activities, trends and remedies.

This study supports ours Recently adopted Regional Digital Health Action Plan for WHO European Region 2023-2030especially one of his areas of interest that requires more research on evidence and best practices in the development and use of digital tools in healthcare, concludes David Novillo-Ortiz.