Telemedicine and digital health: the collaboration agreement between the Higher Institute of Health and Enpam signed. The announcement this morning on the occasion of the second edition of Tech2Doc, the event dedicated to the skills of the doctor of the future, promoted at the Rospigliosi Congress Center in Rome by the Enpam Foundation. There Tech2Doc platformcreated by the National Insurance and Assistance Body for doctors and dentists, will be used by the ISS to train doctors in the post-Covid era on the themes of innovation and technology for health. Objective: the correct clinical and care use of digital health to manage the change taking place.

“Our goal was to create a tool that can be used by all doctors and dentists with an information and dissemination function in the field of the advanced frontier of knowledge, technology and medical science, and we are proud to have created the means for an easy dissemination of these contents – affirms Alberto Oliveti, president of the Enpam Foundation – We are honored by the choice made by the Higher Institute of Health, which will offer professionals an opportunity to acquire scientifically validated skills. our mission, because if there is good work there can be good foresight “.

The technical-scientific collaboration in support of the Tech2Doc platform is ensured by the National Center for Telemedicine and New Assistive Technologies of the ISS. “” I thank the Enpam Foundation for sharing with the ISS the commitment to contribute to the progress of digital health in Italy – declares Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health – by combining skills and resources in new ways and new technologies, demonstrating once again the value of collaboration between institutions for the benefit of the health system “.

The collaboration agreement has been signed – reads a note from Iss and Enpam – the joint activities begin aimed at achieving some important objectives for the development of the correct clinical and assistance use of telemedicine systems and to spread the scientific knowledge of digital innovations in healthcare. In particular, the National Center for Telemedicine and Tech2Doc immediately started the production of video / textual content for training purposes on the topics of telemedicine and digital health, as well as insights into the correct use of technological innovations for the management of data patients in care activities and clinical trials.

“The most important novelty of this collaboration – explains Francesco Gabbrielli, director of the National Center for Telemedicine Iss – is the dissemination to all doctors and dentists of scientifically validated information and insights on innovative subjects on which today, and increasingly in the future, many healthcare activities are based, for which professionals are directly responsible “.

The agreement – the note details – also provides for a common commitment to: define and disseminate the technical-scientific evaluation and classification methodology of telemedicine services, with an accurate review of the characteristics of clinical use; define the measurement model that healthcare professionals will be able to use to evaluate the impacts produced with their work in telemedicine and digital medicine in the operational reality; create digital systems to support the analysis and deepening of ethical and deontological issues relating to digital health. The agreement also establishes that Iss and Enpam Foundation will collaborate in a systematic way to develop and validate qualitative and quantitative investigations between doctors and dentistsusing Tech2Doc for extensive exploratory reviews, panel organization, focus groups and other fact-finding surveys.

“In a constantly evolving and transforming healthcare context – remarks Luca Cinquepalmi, director of the Future and Innovation Department of the Enpam Foundation – it is essential to establish synergies like this to act promptly and proactively on the training of new generations of doctors and dentists, as well as on updating of the skills of today’s professionals, in order to support them in this transition phase and take full advantage of the opportunities that technological innovation can offer for the benefit of the entire health system “.

In the first year of life – the note continues – the www.tech2doc platform has collected 41 thousand users for a total of 141 thousand contents viewed. The topics that attracted the most interest were telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence.

Tech2Doc involves a pool of over 70 experts and authoritative figures coming from different sectors, from healthcare to jurisprudence. Among the contents already present there are 80 video interviews; 20 case histories; 225 reviews of authoritative articles from around the world; 360 insights into as many digital solutions already available on the market; interactive video pills and quizzes.