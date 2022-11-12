“From bad to worse for those who signed up to the new public register of oppositions hoping not to be called again”, explains Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union

After the social survey conducted exactly one month after the arrival of the new Register, activated on July 27, the National Consumers Union has conducted a new survey which shows that harassing phone calls instead of reducing compared to the end of August, have even increased.

“If at the beginning the abusive call centers, foreign or in any case disrespectful of the laws, fearing sanctions, were cautious in making unwanted calls, now, after 3 months in which all the violators have gone unpunished, they have decided to return to the office, not caring about it to consult the lists and of those who have canceled all previous consents by enrolling in the new Register ”continues Dona.

If at the end of August for 57.5% of the survey participants who had signed up for the new Rpo unwanted phone calls had decreased and for 37.2% even disappeared, a situation improved for 94.7% of the interviewees, in November only disappeared only for 10.1%, while they fell for 56.9% (for 35.4% they decreased only a little, for 21.5% a lot). If for 67% there was still a step forward compared to the past, it is decidedly worrying that for 25.3% the telephone calls did not go down and for 7.6% they even increased, an option that had not emerged in the August survey.

“If we consider that the laws in force should not be optional, it is intolerable that only 10.1% of consumers actually comply with the law. It is urgent that the new Parliament introduce automatic compensation for every harassing phone call received by those who have joined the Register, and that the sanctions become truly dissuasive ”, concludes Dona.

The association remembers how offenders are reported

It is our right to know where our number was found (i.e. the person to whom we have transferred the data for advertising purposes). The call center operator must respond appropriately and if he is asked to unsubscribe, he must do so.Our consent can be revoked by exercising the right to object and by submitting a request to the data controller, asking to be erased, or If you do not delete your data, you can make a report to the Privacy Guarantor.

If you are registered in the new opposition register and they call you anyway, you must stop the operator’s speech and ask for the name of the company on behalf of which he is calling you and the product he intends to sell to you. remember that you are registered in the Register of oppositions and therefore could not call you.

Report to the Privacy Guarantor by filling out the appropriate form where it is useful to indicate 5 things:

Day of the call

Time of the call

Caller’s number if not anonymous

Company that made the call

Product offered with the phone call.

