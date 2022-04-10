Investigation: Ihab Al-Rifai

Between advertisements and promotions about real estate projects and unmissable investment opportunities, and between promotions for new banking services, participation in the global stock market and the speed of benefiting from low bitcoin prices, up to free offers for cleaning the house, followed by the purchase of a cleaning device, Youssef receives dozens of daily calls without consideration Because of his personal or functional circumstances, and no interest in his rest or sleep times, which made him lose his temper and lose his temper more than once because of those calls that do not stop, and cause him severe damage, without knowing how to act, and to whom to turn to protect him, and what is the way to stop this The flood of marketing phone calls that do not take into account privacy, and cause constant inconvenience.

Many citizens and residents demanded the necessity of deterrent laws that limit these violations and the recurring inconvenience that does not stop, especially in light of the illegal practices represented in selling the customer database represented by their own phone numbers, without their knowledge and without legal basis for that, in addition to the permissible privacy. And the constant inconvenience and randomness of companies and communications.

Telemarketing companies believe that they have the right to communicate with the target customer, while adhering to the etiquette of dialogue and respecting the client’s desire not to complete the call, stressing that telemarketing has become a necessity imposed by the circumstances of modern life, and the negatives that cause inconvenience to the client can be avoided, and the search for other means to achieve the goal companies and prevent inconvenience to the customer at the same time.

Despite the efforts of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi to reduce the randomness of phone calls and the constant inconvenience caused by the use of the phone in displaying products and promotional goods, which is the imposition of penalties and fines on violating companies, and calling on all owners of commercial establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to respect consumer privacy and not to market via phone call. Direct, and that the violating facilities will be subject to punishment in the event of a complaint from consumers, as well as the efforts of regulating the Communications Authority, which decided to show the caller’s number so that the recipient knows the identity of the caller before deciding to respond or not to answer, but these means were not sufficiently deterrent to stop the torrent of marketing calls Continuous, whether from the rest of the other Emirates or from outside the country.

Yousef Al Hammadi

Customer data leak

The subscribers demand that those responsible for leaking their data and numbers to these companies be held accountable, and that laws be put in place that limit their indiscriminate practice that causes constant inconvenience and privacy violations, and protect them from continuous communications.

Salem Ahmed Al Mazrouei confirms that telemarketing companies do not take into account any privacy for individuals, abuse their rest times, and insist on disturbing them with the aim of attracting new customers to them. for him.

Youssef Al-Hammadi, one of those affected by the marketing phone call, calls for the need to put in place laws and mechanisms to prevent this phenomenon, which has become annoying by all standards, explaining that in one day he received more than 38 marketing phone calls from various companies, and unfortunately there were more than one call to different representatives in the company. The same, where a representative called him and apologized to him that he was not interested in knowing this product or its features and that he was busy, and less than half an hour later he received another call from a representative of the same company trying to persuade him to wait to hear the advantages of investing in real estate now, and this confirms that these companies insist on putting pressure on The customer has to accept in any way its products, and no matter how much he apologizes, neither his desire nor his privacy can be respected.

Al Hammadi wondered how the subscribers’ data could be leaked so easily to real estate marketing companies despite their privacy protected by law, and demanded that anyone who transfers customer data to any other party without the consent of the customer himself be punished.

Nasser Al Ali

Nasser Ahmed Al Ali added that his work conditions prevent him from closing his phone, as he is forced to leave the phone unlocked, and unfortunately he is exposed to great pressure because of these companies that do not take into account any rest times, especially companies that call from outside the country and do not take into account the time differences, and this causes him inconvenience It is continuous, and he does not know how to get rid of it, and despite his blocking of hundreds of annoying numbers for e-marketing companies, the calls are still continuing and have not been interrupted and every moment new numbers appear.

Ahmed Al Shamsi

Show caller feature

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director of Quality Approval at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, explained that the authority launched the feature of displaying the name of the related entity for displaying the names of companies in the economic sector, and it includes all institutions and companies operating in the country, and the authority had started the experimental application of this feature in 2022, to be the first A party in the region applies this feature, as the feature of displaying the name of the calling party, which is known by the Kashif initiative, identifies the customer with the party he is calling, even if he does not keep his number in the memory of his phone. This feature, launched by the authority in cooperation with service providers, aims to alleviate The anonymous calls that were received by the dealers and providing information to the recipient of the call about the contact before he answered the call.

Al Shamsi added that the authority has enacted legislation related to this feature, which comes as part of the development system aimed at enhancing customers’ confidence in incoming calls from private sector companies’ numbers, and reducing problems caused by anonymous calls, and this initiative aims to enhance customers’ confidence in the services provided by the telecommunications sector. , by enabling customers to identify the names of the parties that call them, which gives them the freedom to respond or not, and also gives them a kind of reassurance when receiving the call and speaking with the connected party.

Property

The caller ID feature is considered the first line of identification with the contact, and the authority confirms that customers must abide by the directives of the relevant authorities to preserve personal information, be careful and not disclose personal information such as account number, passwords, identification words, etc. to any caller.

Marketing company opinion

On the other hand, telemarketing companies see that their communication with the customer is a right that they must abide by according to standards that ensure that the customer is not disturbed and that he obtains his consent to display the product at the beginning of the conversation.

Alia Muhammad, an official in a telemarketing company, confirms that the process of using the phone to promote various products and goods has become a necessity imposed by the requirements of modern life, which requires rapid communication between potential customers and sales representatives, and if there are abuses by some, the problem should not be generalized to the process of The entire marketing, explaining that the marketing representative must ask the customer at the beginning of the call if his circumstances allow receiving the call or his circumstances do not allow, and then the representative apologizes and the call ends, and sometimes asks the customer if he is ready to receive the call at another time specified by the customer By himself or if he is not interested and at that time the contact with the client stops, and therefore there is no violation of privacy as long as the client understands the nature of the representative’s work.

Alia indicated that some customers do not understand the nature of the marketing representative’s work and get angry at him, and sometimes he insults him not because of the representative’s mistake, but because of special circumstances and pressure that the customer can go through before contacting the representative directly, and we understand that and apologize and do not repeat contact with the customer again. Alia responded to the sales of customer data between companies, explaining that the telemarketing department does not know anything about the numbers that reach it, because there is a department specialized in providing these numbers, and sometimes they are just numbers without names, and this copy is distributed to all marketing representatives in the company. , and this explains why more than one person from the same company called the same customer despite his apology for receiving the call or that he was not interested in the product and the commodity offered to him, but this information was recorded by the representative who communicated with him and the rest of the delegates do not know it, and this problem can be solved if the companies take action A direct system that connects all delegates to each other.

Mohammed Al-Mansoori

Abu Dhabi Economy: Closure of violating companies

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Commercial Affairs Sector at the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development received 5 complaints, carried out its studies, and issued one violation and 4 warnings against violators of the decision to ban telemarketing, stressing that telemarketing is an uncivilized method of marketing, and causes Annoying consumers and violating their privacy by calling at all times without taking into account the circumstances and requirements of the consumer, as well as the extreme urgency to offer services, even if the consumer refuses to continue the call or does not want to acquire the product or service, in addition to repeating the contact with the consumer despite Refusal of the service or offer in advance.

Al-Mansoori indicated that the department worked to impose deterrent penalties for violating companies in order to completely eliminate this phenomenon, explaining that the penalties include fines ranging between 3 thousand and 10 thousand dirhams, and up to the closure of violating commercial establishments that practice telemarketing in the emirate. It is considered a violation of the circular issued by the department prohibiting telemarketing.

Al Mansouri identified the channels for receiving complaints related to telemarketing, through the communication channels of the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center or through the government “Tamm” platform, explaining that the decision to prevent telemarketing practices in the emirate came after complaints increased during the recent period from many Categories of society, citizens and residents, about telemarketing, which has caused them inconvenience because marketing representatives call almost all the time. The phone is fraudulent and fraudulent.

Mohammed Al-Mahri

A barrier between audience and products

Economist Muhammad Al-Mahri confirms that telemarketing companies vary greatly between real estate and investment marketing and stock exchanges next to banks, unlike service-selling companies, which unfortunately are mostly scam companies that offer products at exaggerated and unsecured prices, and examples of that are many.

Al-Mahri added that the problems of these companies are not with the marketing representatives, but rather with the managers and owners of these companies who trained the representatives and gave them directions on the need to achieve positive results and sales that put the representative under great psychological pressure, so he is forced to insist and put pressure on the customer, so the results are counterproductive and the effects are negative.

Al-Mahri discussed the steps that must be followed to protect against these companies by blocking the numbers, and then threatening to complain and hold them accountable, and also apologize once he reveals himself, and that you are not interested, and in the event that you are interested in the product and do not have time, you can ask him to send you an email or “WhatsApp”, This is a solution that prevents inconvenience.

Al-Mahri pointed out that the negative effects of the telemarketing companies caused a barrier between the public and the products of these companies due to the large number of inconveniences, and that there is a big problem, which is the customer data and all their details, which are sold to different parties without knowing the person himself, so every person must be exposed to this Communications to the complaint directly so that companies are exposed to numerous fines that limit and prevent this phenomenon.

Al-Mahri called on the rest of the economic departments in all parts of the country to take the same steps that the “Abu Dhabi Economy” took to punish and fine the violating companies, at which time they will refrain from contacting and violating the privacy of customers and individuals, stressing the need to search for other, more innovative advertising methods that do not cause inconvenience to the customer, which is what The customer again re-associates with these products.

He considered that the solidarity of everyone from the media and economic consultants, and the work of awareness programs in various means to educate the public about the negatives of this phenomenon, and how to deal with it, will limit the negative effects and the constant inconvenience of these companies.

Ali Al Hammadi

Imprisonment and a fine

Lawyer Ali Al Hammadi stressed that the law stressed the need to respect the privacy of individuals and the public and to set penalties that limit any violation of privacy or misuse of available resources in a way that constitutes harm to others, explaining that Article 72 bis 3 stipulates that he is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding one year. In excess of “50,000” (Fifty Thousand Dirhams) or one of these two penalties, whoever exploits or uses telecommunications services to offend, annoy, or hurt the feelings of others or for another illegal purpose.

Terms and standards

Mohamed Issa, a marketing specialist, confirmed that the telemarketing process requires several criteria and conditions that must be provided for the success of the process, explaining that successful telemarketing depends on several criteria, in which employees are trained in a thoughtful manner, the most important of which is defining the target audience in telemarketing, as well as clarifying the product. By making a brief presentation about the product, as well as paying attention to the availability of correct data and knowing the correct customer name, and the most important condition in the conditions is to choose the right time because this is the basis for the success of the marketing process, and the representative must apologize if he calls at an inappropriate time without urgency or pressure, and finally write down all Customer feedback to be used afterwards.

And Issa indicated that these requirements, unfortunately, are not adhered to by most telemarketing representatives, and this is what caused a bad impression on marketing representatives, so solutions must be sought to avoid these problems, including sending text messages if the customer wishes to resend this commodity or product. A message, after which the marketing representative will contact the customer and review the product based on the customer’s desire and without violating his privacy.