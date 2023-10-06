At seven in the morning, recorded programming. At eight, too. At nine, more of the same. It was not until after ten o’clock that Telemadrid, with great difficulty and as acknowledged by the communication director of the Madrid public channel, Inmaculada Durán, managed to broadcast its planned programming:

—Good morning, Madrid. It is ten after eight and, as you have seen, there has not been the usual programming.

This is how journalist Laura Gómez began the program. “We suffered a computer attack this morning that affected everyone in this house and made it impossible for us to keep our appointment on time. “Our teams are working to solve it as quickly as possible and get back to normal.”

During these three hours canned programming has been broadcast, the program Madrid from the air and Route 179. The attack has fully affected the daily work of all public broadcaster workers. No one can turn on their computer, according to Durán. “We don’t have much more information,” he confesses. “Right now we are still under the effects of the cyber attack, but we have managed to broadcast via fiber, without anything that is connected to the network. We are pulling the backpacks that are outside, on the street, because images and files can be sent. We are all working by hand. Everything that has to do with the daily and scheduled broadcast cannot be done. what has been hacked It’s the system. “We don’t know when it can be solved.”

The same problem has also been suffered by Onda Madrid, the public radio station, which, however, has been able to broadcast without interruptions. The editors, however, cannot work with the computer. The cyberattack is still visible on the web, which cannot be updated since last morning.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Other cases of cyber attacks in Spain

In Spain there have been very striking cases in recent times, such as hacking in Prosegur in 2020, or the one that forced the suspension of local programming on the SER network (of the PRISA group) that same year due to an attack of ransomwarea encryptor of files that also affected the consulting firm Everis; or the one that infected the Torrejón de Ardoz university hospital and rendered its computers and waiting room screens useless (and forced its employees to return to pencil and paper).

José Luis Narbona, associate professor of criminology at the University of Alcalá and president of the National Cybersecurity Association, recalled in an EL PAÍS report three years ago that he did not want to sound alarmist, but that Spain was light years away from what is needed in investment and awareness on this matter. “Everything starts from an economic issue and has become a global war,” he said. “The increase in attacks on Spanish companies is quite high and inversely proportional to the expense they make to guarantee the confidentiality of the data.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.