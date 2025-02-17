In September of last year it took place in the town of the Island of La Palma, the Llanos de Aridane, the VI Hispano -American Writers Festival, dedicated to Venezuelan literature on this occasion. Far are the times when it was attributed to Guillermo … Cabrera Infante that phrase of “Ah, Venezuela!, Both oil and so little ink.”

Surely false but of course plausible that Juan Carlos Méndez Guédez cites in the prologue to ‘the goodbye of Telemaco. A rapsodia called Venezuela ‘, an anthology of current Venezuelan literature that includes around forty authors of proven quality that leaves behind the ingenious phrase of Cabrera.

Author

Several authors

Editorial

Confluences

Year

2024

Pages

403

Price

27.90 euros

The festival attended some names present in this anthology but others, for the already eternal condition of the persecution of the Maduro regime, they could not attend. Méndez Guédez, Spanish -Venezuelan writer who has reside in Spain since 1996 Texts of very varied condition, including essay and poetry.

The reason is offered to us by the same Méndez Guédez in that excellent prologue where historical reasons are offered for such an assertion to conclude: «Venezuelan literature offers a divergent and free space: she is a place for vertigo, the gloom, the ambiguities, the fury Sexual, perversions, cornered beauty, the unexpected tenderness, guilt and fright ».

Nothing more accurate. Next to an Ednodio Quintero story is another Antonio López Ortegafrom very distant worlds from each other but of enormous quality; next to Poemsia de Blanca Strepponi, Carmen Verde ArochaIgor Barreto or Leonardo Padrón O Gustavo Guerrerowhich explains part of that mythification of Venezuela as a gold country in the fifties and its use by Pérez Jiménez.

And a great text by Carlos Sandoval about LAs relations between journalism and literature in Venezuela. Not being able to refer here to so many authors present I will limit myself now to quote only those I know and have read with profusion and achieved interest: of course José Balza, one of the great authors of the moment; Of course Karina Sainz Burgo, who does not cease her eternal curiosity, and finally Juan Carlos Chirinos With a story, ‘Yestermorroow’, where nothing less than General Sucre appears.