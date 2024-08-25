The neighbor calls. Telekom Deutschland called and made him a cheap fiber optic offer. Of course he jumped at the offer, and we advise him on buying a new Fritzbox that is suitable for super-fast network access. The fiber optic pipes are on the property boundary, and now Telekom has to dig to get the connection to the house. But the neighbor is happy: No, no earthworks, Telekom said the fiber optic cable had already been shot through. So no mess, no effort. In fact, a technique is sometimes used for the last few meters in which a drill head, which is attached to a compressed air machine with a hose, slowly ploughs through the ground. The empty pipe for the fiber optic cable is then pulled into the channel created in this way. The fiber optic cable is then blown in with compressed air.