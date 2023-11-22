Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reached a settlement in a case involving a banker suspected of embezzling large amounts of money. This is reported by The Telegraph. The Duke of York and his family became involved in the case after receiving a lot of money from the former banker, who is accused of stealing £40 million from a Turkish woman.
