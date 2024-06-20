The visit to the Silverstone headquarters

As revealed yesterday by The Times and confirmed by several sources, Adrian Newey was recently at the Aston Martin headquarters in Silverstoneto evaluate team structures.

It is no mystery that the 65-year-old British designer is in the sights of Lawrence Stroll, who would see Newey as the fundamental piece to make his ambitions of winning the Formula 1 world championship even clearer, perhaps from 2026 by taking advantage of the partnership with Honda.

Newey at all costs? Maybe not

Today the TheTelegrapha British newspaper, explained how Adrian Newey asked Aston Martin for a salary of £25 million (equal to $31.7 million), a sum which however would have frightened Lawrence Stroll – although about half of what was proposed by the English engineer in the first approaches of recent months.

Stroll sr. he would like to hire Newey, but not at all costs and would therefore have rejected the request of the now former Red Bull technical director.

Thus we proceed through indiscretions, with Ferrari having neither confirmed nor denied the negotiation with Adrian Newey from the beginning, and which therefore remains the most plausible destination for the designer from Stratford-upon-Avon – barring any twists and turns.

Once gardening with Red Bull expires, the Englishman will be able to work with his new team starting from the second quarter of 2025, therefore from the month of April.