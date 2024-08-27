TechCrunch: Durov’s arrest boosts Telegram popularity in the US and France

Telegram’s popularity has increased in a number of countries after the arrest of the messenger’s founder Pavel Durov. This reports TechCrunch edition.

In particular, in France it rose to first place in the Social Networks category in the App Store and became third in the overall app ranking. In addition, in the US, at one point, the app rose to second place in terms of downloads among social networks.

Earlier, the French prosecutor’s office extended Pavel Durov’s detention. The businessman will remain under arrest until August 28.

In total, the businessman is suspected of involvement in offenses under 12 articles. The investigation is being conducted by the Digital Crime Center and the National Fraud Office.