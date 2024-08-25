Ramaswamy: X may face the same problem as Telegram and Pavel Durov

Social network X may face a problem similar to the one that happened to the Telegram messenger and its founder Pavel Durov. Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy predicted this fate for the social network, he wrote about it on his page on the platform X.

“Today is Telegram. Tomorrow is X,” Ramaswamy emphasized.

Earlier, Elon Musk responded to the detention of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at an airport in France on August 24. “POV: It’s 2030, and in Europe you’ll be executed for liking a meme,” wrote the American entrepreneur and owner of H.

Durov is accused of complicity in illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. The Telegram founder could face up to 20 years in prison.