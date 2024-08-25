Kuskov: Telegram will continue to operate even after Durov’s arrest

Telegram had already developed a plan of action in case its founder Pavel Durov was detained. The messenger’s CEO spoke about this in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

Durov stated that he was aware of the risk of his arrest, as he felt pressure from the intelligence services of various countries. The plan he approved includes a number of steps to maintain the company’s operations in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

According to this strategy, Telegram’s development board would have to take over and ensure the service’s continued operation the morning after Durov’s arrest.

Durov’s friend and buddy can perform his duties

According to Vladimir Zykov, director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers, the acting CEO of the company could be vice president, Durov’s friend and partner Ilya Perekopsky.

Most likely, Telegram will have an acting head. Most likely, it will be a relatively public figure – Ilya Perekopsky, who is also Pavel’s friend and partner in VKontakte Vladimir Zykov Director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers

However, the expert noted that in terms of management and structure, the company remains relatively anonymous. For example, it has not yet been disclosed what funds Telegram exists on. According to Zykov, even before the messenger began to be monetized, “there should have been no money left for development.”

Experts believe that Telegram will continue to operate even without Durov

According to Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov, the messenger will continue to operate even without its founder.

It is obvious that if Durov promises to fight and control, monitor terrorist channels, then this will suit the French authorities. Therefore, I think that they will be able to find common ground Denis Kuskov CEO of Telecom Daily

The expert believes that this issue can be resolved without closing Telegram. Vladimir Zykov also thinks that the messenger will not be closed. He recalled that there are many other messengers in the world where the same violations occur as in Telegram, but their owners are not “put in jail.”

In the case of Durov’s app, there were many complaints and criticisms in many countries due to poor moderation, Zykov noted.

For this he is criticized in many countries. Now he has played too much Vladimir Zykov Director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers

Zykov suggested that the French authorities could have detained Durov in order to “persuade him to cooperate on some issues, including political ones.”

In turn, Denis Kuskov noted that there are no worthy alternatives to Telegram in the world, there are only local messengers.

According to lawyer Ilya Rusyaev, Durov’s case could become a precedent, since it “raises important questions about the balance between freedom of speech, the right to privacy and the need to combat crime in the digital age.” However, much will depend on the actions of the French authorities and the reaction of the world community, he added.

French intelligence officers detained Telegram owner Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes, and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.