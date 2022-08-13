





Telegram is preparing the arrival, in the coming weeks, of personalized emojis. Telemojis are animated versions of the platform’s already known pictograms. The novelty was announced this Friday (12) by the creator of Telegram, Pavel Durov, in posts on the application.

The new telemojis can be sent in large quantities and accompanied by text in the same message. The feature will initially be made available to Telegram Premium subscribers.

Durov accuses Apple of requesting that in the next Telegram update, telemojis are left out of the update. According to him, Apple causes damage to the mobile market for its fees and process of reviewing updates from the App Store.







