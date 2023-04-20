Federal Court decision determines which platform will have 24 hours to deliver information

The Federal Court established a 24-hour deadline for Telegram to deliver data from groups and people suspected of planning the attacks on schools to the PF (Federal Police). The decision was granted this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023).

According to G1the request was made by the PF itself with the justification that Telegram would be refusing to pass on the information that would help in the identification of these groups.

The Federal Police states that the request was made “for security reasons“. The information requested by the agency is from groups, including those identified as neo-Nazis, who would be fomenting hatred and encouraging children to commit acts of violence in schools.

Telephone operators will be notified of the decision and suspension of the instant messaging service in Brazil in case of non-compliance with the decision.