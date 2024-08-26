Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested on Saturday evening upon arrival at Le Bourget airport on his private jet, was accompanied by a mystery woman identified as Julia Vavilova. A beautiful Russian cryptocurrency investor, the Daily Mail reports, is believed to be behind his arrest. Vavilova, who is said to be Durov’s girlfriend, is also a streamer who spends most of her time in Dubai. Active on media platforms, including Instagram, she describes herself as a gamer interested in “games, cryptocurrencies and languages.”

Photos with Durov

Following the arrest of the Russian-French billionaire, several photos emerged of a woman who appears to be Vavilova having breakfast with Durov and his colleagues in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, before flying to Paris. The same woman was pictured sitting next to Durov at the posh Shore House Baku restaurant owned by Emin Agalarov, a Russian singer and the son of tycoon Aras Agalarov, a friend of Donald Trump. The pair are also believed to have been at a shooting range together in Azerbaijan before flying to Paris. Vavilova has not been heard from since Durov was arrested on the steps of his private Embraer Legacy 600 jet.

The hypotheses on social media

Fictional stories about the girl have been circulating on social media since the arrest of the Telegram CEO. One theory has suggested that Vavilova is a Mossad agent and that she acted as a ‘bait’ to help his capture. Other theories suggest that she herself was under surveillance by the Mossad and that her frequent social media posts showing her in the same places as Durov led to the billionaire’s arrest.