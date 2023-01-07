The Ton Foundation, stewards of the proof-of-stake blockchain TON – conceived by the founders of Telegram Messenger, is starting a data storage ecosystem called Ton Storage. The project aims to allow users to exchange files of any size while offering value for hosting files.

“A node operator (which validates network data) and a user create a smart contract on the TON blockchain that guarantees that the user will pay a fixed amount in Toncoin to store files for a predetermined period of time,” the statement said. This will ensure that users can store data “virtually in perpetuity”, the company’s statement added to the CoinDesk.

+ Telegram will launch custom animated emojis

Ton Storage operates as a peer-to-peer file sharing system using the TON blockchain. In an attempt to decentralize file storage, websites can be hosted on TON Storage, without the need for a centralized web server.

Due to TON Storage’s alignment with peer-to-peer file sharing and similarity to traditional torrents, users can securely exchange files of any size and ensure that all data is backed up securely and encrypted.

Historically, however, with torrents there wasn’t much incentive to store user data and the files weren’t guaranteed to last. TON Storage aims to change that by offering users incentives to become host file and node operators.