The messaging application market is becoming larger and more varied, however, the great favorites, in this sense, continue to be WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook Messengerwhich offer multiple functions and tools that go beyond sending and receiving text messages.

After ousting Facebook Messenger, Telegram has become, once again, the “terror” of the messaging application of Goal. So much so that it has been forced to “copy” some functions.

However, this time we will focus on talking about the differences that exist between the Telegram and WhatsApp group chats that, although in essence they are the same, they do have things that differentiate them.

Telegram vs WhatsApp: these are the differences in the groups

One of the most used tools, both in WhatsApp and Telegram, are the group conversationswhere you can add hundreds of people and talk about various topics.

Now, although in essence they are the same thing, there are certain small differences in the Telegram and WhatsApp groups, such as the following.

Size (number of members)

While the app developed by the Durov brothers has a limit of 200 members for each group chat (although there may be subgroups of up to 100 thousand people), WhatsApp has a capacity for each group chat of up to 256 users.

add and assignments

One of the advantages of Telegram over the Meta messaging app is that the former allows the user to set up your account to determine whether your friends, certain contacts, or anyone can add them to group conversations. Meanwhile, in the Meta app anyone can add you to group chats.

Files

Finally, another advantage that Telegram has over WhatsApp is that it allows, in addition to sending photos, contacts, documents and more, also send music files for all members to hear.

Now that you know the differences between the Telegram and WhatsApp groups, it’s up to you to choose which of the two real-time messaging applications is best for you to message with your friends, family or colleagues at work and school.