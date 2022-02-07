A war lost without even starting. This is how the chance that Brazilian justice will have when trying to prevent Telegram from being used in an extreme way in this year’s presidential elections can be defined. The fear, arising, from the current minister who commands the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, is that a flood of fake news will be drained through the messaging app. What will actually happen. And yet nothing can be done.

Threats to ban the app in Brazil will be restricted to just that: threats. For three reasons. The first reason is to take legal action against a company that does not even have an address or official representative in Brazil. This leads to the second reason, since then dozens of internet service providers (ISP) and application stores (Apple and Google) would have to be activated. Still, the main agents interested in maintaining their groups with thousands of users can use VPNs (private networks) to spread false content. The third and final reason is that Telegram is hardened. It is a team that faces – and wins – states that are much more structured, intelligent and experienced than Brazil, such as Germany and Russia.

It becomes easier to understand why the official letter sent by Minister Barroso, from the TSE, to Telegram’s headquarters in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) was ignored and returned. Nobody received it. And the app will continue to ignore any Brazilian appeal. Not even mighty Germany, which faces the same problem, has been very successful. In the European country, extremist and anti-Lockdown groups have used the app for meetings, protests and even threats in front of the official residence of politicians. On Friday (4), a spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said that there had been “a constructive discussion with representatives of the top management of Telegram”. Get a Telegram account that knows how to define what a “constructive discussion” is. There hasn’t been a photo of such an encounter, nor anyone’s name, nor even when exactly it happened.

Much of this behavior by Telegram has to do with what the owners and founders of the messaging app, Russian brothers Nikolai (41 years old) and Pavel Durov (37 years old) think. They had a solid upbringing. The father is an academic and researcher who was for decades attached to St. Petersburg State University. Nikolai is an award-winning mathematician and expert programmer. Pavel, trained in philology. When they launched Telegram in August 2013, they were working on a solution that would be the ultimate definition of a territory completely free from pressure from any state.

For good and for bad. In a late 2015 report to TechCrunch, Pavel was confronted about the fact that members of the Islamic State group used the app to design criminal acts. “I think privacy, and our right to privacy, is more important than our fears that bad things like terrorism will happen,” he said. Four years later, when Russia threatened to ban Telegram, he wrote: “We must ban words. There is information that terrorists communicate with them.”

Pavel became a billionaire (his fortune is estimated at more than $17 billion) when he created VKontakt, later known as VK, the Russian version of Facebook, in 2006. Nikolai was the lead programmer. The platform has become a phenomenon. According to Pavel, the company started to have heavy shareholdings concentrated in people linked to Vladimir Putin. For him, the Russian leader’s group wanted to use the company’s command to curb anti-Kremlin demonstrations on the social network, or even spy on ordinary people. Pavel then disposed of his shares and created Telegram. He and Nikolai wanted, above all, a space free from any state interference. And any state interference means exactly that. From any country, and for any reason. The brothers, along with two dozen employees, left Russia, first migrated to Germany and are now in Dubai, where Telegram’s headquarters are located. And from where Barroso’s letter was ignored and returned.

