These days, everyone uses instant messaging applications to communicate with their family, friends, co-workers and school, etc., so it is important to know the features that exist on these platforms to protect your privacy and keep you safe.

Under this framework, one of the real-time messaging apps with the most users and the most used is Telegramwhich has been pointed out on different occasions as not being as safe as we can say.

All in all, the real-time messaging platform developed by the Dúrov brothers has different functions that help privacy protection of its millions of users.

We recommend you

Among the different tools and functionalities that Telegram has to protect the privacy of its millions of users who use the app daily to send messages, photos, videos and files, the power hide IP with a proxy.

Hide your IP address on Telegram

First of all, you must be clear that the IP is, in short, it is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet, in a social network or in a messaging applicationlike Telegram.

In addition, IP stands for “Internet Protocol,” which is the set of rules that govern the format of data sent over the Internet or local network..

Thus, although it is true that the IP address can be hidden by doing use of a VPN on a cell phone, the truth is that the reliable ones are paid, so Telegram has a special functionality so that it is not necessary to use this tool to have greater privacy.

In order to have more privacy using the European instant messaging app with a proxy, the following steps must be followed:

First, open the Telegram app on your cell phone

After this, press the menu that appears in the upper right part of the screen

Then select “Settings” and then “Data and storage”

Search among the options until you find the “proxy” option, which you can activate by sliding the “Use proxy” toggle, with this you will be hiding your location when you use the messaging application.