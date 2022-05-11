Messaging app pledged to collaborate with the Electoral Justice against misinformation in elections

Telegram suspended the “official B-38 super group”, one of the main Bolsonarista groups on the platform, with about 67,000 members.

When trying to access the chat, the messaging app reports that it is temporarily down, until administrators can “remove messages from users who have posted illegal content”.

To users, Telegram does not inform which posts are illegal. The group had anti-vaccination posts and discrediting the Brazilian electoral system.

The page has been suspended since at least Saturday (7.May). Telegram claims it will reopen the group “as soon as order was restored”.

TSE

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) has signed partnerships with several digital platforms, such as Facebook, Google, TikTok and Telegram. In these agreements, the apps pledged to use their resources to combat the spread of fake news.

Telegram signed its adhesion to the Program to Combat Misinformation on March 25th. The initiative aims to combat false content in relation to the Electoral Justice and elections.