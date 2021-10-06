Monday 4th October was a very complex day for the Facebook group, who has seen their own services unavailable for 7 hours. At the same time too Telegram seems to have encountered some slowdowns, while maintaining stable service all over the world.

Telegram: slowdowns found in various countries

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook They were unavailable for 7 hours globally. This has caused many people to migrate up Telegram, used by many as a backup platform. But it didn’t go smoothly here either.

In fact, it seems that the number of users that has moved has been so high that the servers would struggle to handle the workload. In fact, many have found obvious slowdowns in the most common operations such as sending files, downloading multimedia content and sending or receiving voice messages.

Users in some regions may be experiencing issues with loading contacts / chats or receiving notifications. Our distributed infrastructure allows the app to remain stable globally, but I apologize for any inconveniences you may have at the moment 🙏 – Telegram Messenger (@telegram) October 4, 2021

With a post on Twitter, the official page of Telegram has published its apology towards its users. The team promptly went to work to resolve the problem encountered.