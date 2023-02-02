A deposit of R$ 1.2 million was made in a judicial account; company seeks to revoke the punishment

Telegram informed Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), that he had already paid a fine of R$ 1.2 million established by the magistrate.

The amount was deposited in a court account on Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023). The company appealed the fine, and has already asked for its revocation or reduction in value.

“Considering the possibility of damage to a right that is difficult to repair, the verisimilitude of the allegations and in view of the likelihood of reform of r. monocratic decision, the amount now deposited must remain in a judicial account until the judgment of the Regimental Appeal”, says the manifestation of the defense of Telegram. Here’s the full of the document (1 MB).

RESOURCE

Telegram appealed on Tuesday (31.jan) the R$ 1.2 million fine imposed by Moraes for the social network not having blocked the elected federal deputy’s account Nikolas Ferreira (PL) on the platform.

The punishment had been determined by the magistrate on January 25. The company requests that the fine be revoked or that the amount be reduced. Here’s the full of the resource (2 MB).

The request was signed by lawyers Alan Campos Elias Thomaz and Filipe Starzynski. They said the decision to fine the company was “improper, irregular, void and disproportionate”. They also argued that the case “lost object”, since Moraes himself decided to unlock Nikolas Ferreira’s account.

The lawyers said that Moraes did not correctly substantiate his decision to block the elected deputy’s profile.

“Given the absence of legal grounds for blocking the said channel on the Telegram platform, the Appellant, in the regular exercise of the right, only requested clarification and that the need for full removal of the channel https://t.me/nikolasferreira be reconsidered, since the specific contents that would be considered illegal were not presented, which is customary”said the lawyers.

“It is evident, therefore, the importance of observing such an obligation in any decision, and it appears that e. STF is also subject to this obligation, as it composes the Brazilian Judiciary Power”, they said.

In the appeal, the lawyers stated that the determination of complete blocking of the channel on a communication platform “deprives Telegram of offering a reliable service and that its users access the groups and channels available to obtain information”.

Lawyers also stated that “there has never been a failure to comply with the order, much less agreement with the continuity of the commission of the crimes under investigation. The fact is that Telegram requested mere clarification (due to similar decisions issued within the scope of the TSE and daily omissions in court orders and authorities received daily) as to the need for full removal from the channel or whether specific links to publications considered would be informed. as unlawful, since the decision did not contain any reasoning”.

BLOCK

The fine imposed by Moraes was established due to the partial non-compliance with the decision that determined the blocking of 5 channels. Two accounts of influencer Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, were removed from the air; one from teacher Paula Marisa; and the profile named “Patriots”.

Telegram had sent a request to reconsider the block before the fine was imposed.

The platform requested that the suspension be intended only for publications considered illegal by the minister, instead of blocking the entire account.

Moraes summoned the platform’s legal representative in Brazil, lawyer Alan Campos Elias Thomas, to pay the fine within 5 days.

The magistrate had determined the suspension of accounts on January 11, with a deadline of 2 hours for Telegram to comply with the order from access to the decision. The minister mentioned that Telegram expressed knowledge of the measure on January 13 and that, from then on, 12 days have passed, “being chargeable” millionaire sanction.

“This measure does not constitute any prior censorship, which is constitutionally prohibited even because there is no prohibition on those investigated to manifest themselves on social networks or outside them, as several continue to do, not infrequently repeating the same criminal conduct “said Moraes in his decision.

“The blocking of social network accounts determined in these records, therefore, are based on the need to stop the continuity of the dissemination of criminal manifestations “said the minister.

In March 2022, when Moraes suspended the operation of Telegram in Brazil, the magistrate also imposed a fine on the social network. At the time, the platform also had not removed user accounts from the air even after the court order.

UNLOCKING

On January 24, Moraes ordered the unblocking of Nikolas Ferreira’s profiles on social networks.

In his decision, the minister stated that the reactivation of the profiles of the congressman elected by Minas Gerais follows his determination of January 18, which released the social media accounts of the elected senator Alan Rick (União-AC) after request of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Alan Rick had also had his pages blocked within the same investigation (number 4.923/DF) involving Nikolas Ferreira.

In addition, Moraes said that, with the suspension of Nikolas profiles, there was an end to “dissemination of illegal content tending to transgress the integrity of the electoral process and encourage the performance of anti-democratic acts”.

Read an excerpt from the decision:

“As can be seen, although the object of the decision was the profiles of the elected senator, the grounds used are fully applicable to Nikolas Ferreira, considering also that, from the individualized analysis of the situation of the elected federal deputy, it appears that there was the cessation of dissemination of content that is unlawful and tends to violate the integrity of the electoral process and encourage the performance of anti-democratic acts, with the reactivation of their profiles being feasible, maintaining, however, the removal of irregular posts conveyed by them” , he wrote.

Alexandre de Moraes also imposed a precautionary measure that prevents the “publication, promotion, replication and sharing of fraudulent news (fake news)” in the pages of the federal deputy. In case of non-compliance, the minister set a daily fine of R$ 10,000.

The decision refers to Meta’s social networks (Facebook, Instagram); to Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and also Telegram.