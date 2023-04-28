App co-founder claims it will appeal suspension and protect users “no matter the cost”; signals leaving the Brazilian market

The co-founder of Telegram Pavel Durov spoke out this Thursday (April 27, 2023) regarding the suspension of the application by court decision, which took place around 10 pm on Wednesday (April 26). According to him, the Brazilian Justice requested data “technologically impossible to obtain”. He stated that Telegram is appealing against the decision.

The suspension is temporary and was due to the application not collaborating in the delivery of information from Nazi and neo-Nazi groups to the Federal Police (Federal Police), arguing that the requested chats had already been deleted. In addition to suspending appthe Justice increased the fine for non-compliance with the decision from R$ 100 thousand to R$ 1 million per day.

Pavel Durov stated that in cases where the country’s law goes against the application’s mission to guarantee “freedom of expression and privacy”, Telegram needs to leave these markets.

“In the past, countries like China, Iran and Russia have banned Telegram due to our principled stance on the issue of human rights. Such events, while unfortunate, are still preferable to the betrayal of our users and the beliefs we were founded on.”

The co-founder reiterated that, regardless of the cost, Telegram will continue to defend the “users of Brazil and their right to private communication.”

Read the full note in English

