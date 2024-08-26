The Telegram messaging app rejected on Monday (26) the arrest in France of its creator and CEO, Pavel Durov, and considered that the platform “complies with the laws of the European Union” and that the Franco-Russian billionaire “has nothing to hide”.

In a statement, Dubai-based Telegram also said it was “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse of that platform,” and noted that “nearly 1 billion users worldwide use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information.”

Durov, 39, was arrested on Saturday night (24) as he got off his private plane on the runway at Paris-Le Bourget airport, coming from Azerbaijan.

He was the subject of a French arrest warrant issued by the Minors’ Office (OFMIN) of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation based on a preliminary investigation.

The French courts argue that the lack of moderation on Telegram and Durov’s lack of cooperation with the authorities, combined with the tools the platform offers, such as disposable numbers and encryption, make him an “accomplice” in crimes such as “drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud”.

“Telegram complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act: its moderation is within industry standards and is constantly improving,” the network said.

He also insisted that “Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe,” adding: “We look forward to a quick resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.”

A French investigating judge on Sunday (25) extended the detention of the founder of Telegram, who has nationality from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as Russian and French.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement saying Durov’s arrest was not based on a “political decision.”

“The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation, it is in no way a political decision, and it is up to the judges to decide on the matter,” Macron said.