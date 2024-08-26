Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, was arrested on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport near Paris. French authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest for several offences related to his encrypted messaging service. An investigating judge on Sunday extended his pre-trial detention for a maximum of 96 hours.
