The encrypted messaging network Telegram condemns the recent arrest in France of its creator Pavel Durovand considered that the platform “complies with the laws of the European Union” and that the Franco-Russian billionaire “has nothing to hide.”

In a statement, Dubai-based Telegram also He considered it “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of that platform,” and recalled that “almost a billion users around the world use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information.”

Durov, 39, was arrested on Saturday evening as he disembarked from Azerbaijan on the runway at Paris-Le Bourget airport.

He was the subject of a French arrest warrant issued by the Office for Minors (OFMIN) of the National Directorate of Criminal Investigation on the basis of a preliminary investigation.

French courts say Telegram’s lack of moderation and Durov’s lack of cooperation with authoritiesalong with the tools that the platform offers, such as disposable numbers and encryption, make him an accomplice to crimes such as drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud.

“Pavel Durov has nothing to hide,” says the app

Its moderation is within industry standards

“Telegram complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act: its moderation is within industry standards and is constantly improving,” the network said.

He insisted that “Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, has nothing to hide and frequently travels around Europe,” while stressing: “We are waiting for a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.”

A French investigating judge on Sunday extended the detention of the founder of Telegram, who has UAE nationality as well as Russian and French nationality.

EFE