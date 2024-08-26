Platform says it “complies with EU laws” after Pavel Durov is arrested for allegedly failing to control content

THE Telegram said in a statement this Sunday (Aug 25, 2024) that the platform’s CEO, Pavel Durov, “has nothing to hide”. He was arrested on Saturday (August 24) in Paris, France.

According to local press, Durov was accused of being an accomplice to “drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud”.

Authorities believe that the billionaire’s involvement in these crimes is due to the alleged lack of moderation – such as content monitoring – on Telegram, which would allow criminal groups to communicate within the platform.

In the note, Telegram stated that it was a “absurd” hold the owner responsible for “abuses” committed on the platform.

The messaging app further stated that “complies with European Union laws” and that moderation is in us “industry standards and constantly improving”.

UNDERSTAND

Here is the full text of the Telegram note published on the app itself:

“Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently to Europe. Telegram complies with European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act, its moderation is at industry standards and is constantly improving. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse on that platform. Nearly a billion users worldwide use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information.”