““Washington is behind Durov’s arrest”. This was stated by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the arrest in Paris of the founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov.

“Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platform on which the United States has no influence. At the same time, it operates in many countries that are of interest to them,” Volodin continued on his Telegram channel, adding that it is “important” for US President Joe Biden to take control of the app before the US presidential elections.

“For Washington,” Volodin stressed, “surveillance of social networks, their total censorship and subordination, including through blackmail under the pretext of combating various types of threats, is a traditional method of political control and external influence.”