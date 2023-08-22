Downdetector: Telegram messenger restored after a two-hour failure

The Telegram messenger has restored work after a two-hour failure, follows from the data of the service Downdetectorwhich tracks resource access issues around the world.

According to the service, at 22.30 Moscow time, the number of messages about failures in the work of Telegram did not exceed the base level.

Telegram crashed on the evening of August 21. Users began to complain about the work of the messenger around 20:00 Moscow time. Most of them (57 percent) encountered difficulties while using the application.

Roskomnadzor reported that the service encountered difficulties in the operation of its data center in Europe.

Earlier it was reported about the failure of Google in Russia.