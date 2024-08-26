Following the arrest of its founder, Pavel Durov, in France, the chat service Telegram stressed that the company had not violated European law. All applicable rules were being complied with, including the new Digital Security Act (DSA), which is intended to ensure more consistent action against illegal content and activities on large online platforms. Durov “has nothing to hide” and travels frequently in Europe, said a Telegram statement. In addition, it is “absurd” to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.