MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Telegram messaging app gained more than 70 million new users during the Facebook crash on Monday, said its founder, Pavel Durov, on Tuesday as people around the world ran out of services message exchange for nearly six hours.

Facebook blamed a misconfiguration change for the outage, which prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its platform and messaging services like WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

+ Telegram exceeds 1 billion downloads

“The Telegram’s daily rate of growth exceeded normal by an order of magnitude, and we took in more than 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” wrote Durov on his Telegram channel.

He said that some users in the Americas may have suffered from slower speeds because millions rushed to register at the same time, but that the service worked as usual for most.

The European Union’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, said the crash demonstrated the repercussions of relying on just a few big companies and defended the need for more competitors.

Russia said the incident showed that Moscow was right to develop its own sovereign internet platforms and social networks.

The nearly six-hour WhatsApp crash on Monday affected trading in assets ranging from cryptocurrencies to oil, market operators said, but a quick switch to alternative platforms like Telegram limited the impact.

(By Alexander Marrow)

