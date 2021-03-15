WhatsApp’s rival platform, the Russian messenger Telegram, works to add audio rooms to its channels in the style of the Clubhouse social network, allowing the creation ofn audio rooms from channels, in a movement similar to that already announced by Twitter with Spaces or the future services of Instagram Y Facebook.

The function, which at the moment is not enabled, was revealed by the specialized medium WABetaInfo on its Twitter, after discover it in the application code.

The interface reveals that channel administrators will be able to create these “voice chats” through a personal account or from one of the channels from Telegram. Joining these rooms is possible through the settings button at the top of the channel description page.

Instagram also prepares its voice room. Photo: Shutterstock

The arrival of these rooms follows in the wake of Facebook, which has already announced services similar to those of Clubhouse for its social network and for Instagram

Instagram works in the audio rooms, an element similar to the Rooms that currently allow live broadcasts with up to four people but in which only voice would interact.

The function, discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, introduces the icon of a microphone next to that of the camera that initiates video sessions, as seen in the screenshots he has shared on his Twitter profile.

In mid-February, The New York Times published that Facebook had looked to the Clubhouse social network for the development of a new similar product that would allow communication with other people in rooms or forums by voice.

Twitter Spaces. The audio rooms will be available to all users from April.

For its part, Twitter, which has been using its Spaces sound service since December on iOS and which will be released for any user next April.

The feature is still in beta, and some of its features are also limited, such as the ability to create Spaces. This way, although everyone who uses Twitter can hear them, only Spaces beta users can create new rooms.

Spaces allows Twitter users to have live audio conversations with other people or groups of people. Users who can create Spaces are indicated by a purple circle next to their name.