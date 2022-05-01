Some details about Telegram Premium, the paid version of the popular messaging service for iOS, Android and cloud-based computer. Thanks to the minimum data work of the leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, we discover that Telegram Premium will be offered with a recurring subscription, so it will not be unlocked with a one-time purchase. It will unlock exclusive content such as sticker packs and reactions not available to other users, and all subscribers will have a special badge next to their username. There are still no details on when Telegram Premium will actually be launched, but it is reasonable to think that given the advanced status of the published screens it may be short of time. At present, Telegram is distributed on a non-profit basis by a company based in Dubai and founded by the Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, and makes encrypted communication its strong point.

#Telegram is working on a subscription plan called “Telegram Premium” 👀 ℹ️ With “Telegram Premium” you can unlock premium stickers, additional reactions and more. pic.twitter.com/8X9YL89p3B – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) May 1, 2022