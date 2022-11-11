CDMX.- For years, WhatsApp monopolized the mobile messaging market to such an extent that ‘pirated’ versions like WhatsApp Plus. The competition for the Meta app came with the popularization of Telegram, which now also has a Plus version.

If you are a lover of ‘hacks’ on your Android cell phone, then we will tell you what it is and how to download the Telegram Plus APK so that you fully exploit all the original functions and those added by its developer ‘Rafalense’, known for creating WhatsApp Plus.

You are probably aware of the complaints made by Mark Zuckerberg’s company about the pirated versions of the messaging application, from which time its users were threatened with permanent banning.

At that time, the cracked version of the Russian app developed by the brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov grew in popularity.

If you reached this point in the publication, you are surely interested in knowing what is it and how to download Telegram Plus, also called Plus Messenger on the internet.

if you wonder what are the characteristics that distinguish it from the original version, DEBATE is the right place. The hacked APP has the option to change the color and theme of the interface, one to send music files to contacts.

It also gives the possibility to hide the phone number in group and individual chats, as well as an option to not show notice before screenshots in private conversations.

“How do I download it?” surely crosses your mind. Don’t despair. For download the APK file and then install it on your cell phone with Android operating system you should go to Google Play and search for “Plus Messenger”.

We recommend you read:

Another option is to search Google directly “TelegramPlus” and access one of the pages offered by the alternative application to WhatsApp Plus and other messaging applications.