Despite the result, the Russian app was downloaded 5.8% less last year than in 2021

Russian messaging app Telegram was the 6th most downloaded in the world last year. It overtook Facebook, which was in 8th place. Mark Zuckerberg’s platform was in 3th place in 2021, according to numbers from Apptopia, Boston data intelligence company. Facebook had 28.4% less downloads in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Telegram also ranked ahead of Spotify in number of downloads. The music platform ranked 10th in 2022. There were 310 million downloads worldwide from Telegram in 2022. Facebook had 298 million and Spotify, 238 million.

Even though it surpassed Facebook in the number of downloads last year, Telegram was downloaded 5.8% less in 2022 than in 2021, when it had 329 million downloads. As of 2020, the Russian app has been downloaded 256 million times.

Telegram combines the high-speed messaging of Twitter and WhatsApp with the broadcast and publishing features of Facebook. The war in Ukraine may have contributed to the Russian app surpassing Facebook in number of downloads last year, according to the magazine. fortune.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s famous videos to his audience of nearly 1 million Telegram subscribers were crucial in giving his country hope amid war and maintaining international support. Telegram was also an outlet in Russia, where Facebook, Twitter and virtually all independent media are banned. But just as Zelensky’s videos went viral for the Ukrainian people and the international community, so too did Russian Telegram channels supporting President Vladimir Putin’s war.

The most downloaded app last year was TikTok, which has topped the list since 2020. It had 672 million downloads in 2022. Instagram took 2nd position, with 548 million downloads. WhatsApp closes the top 3 of the most downloaded worldwide last year, with 424 million downloads.