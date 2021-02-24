Telegram now has the ability to automatically delete messages in any chats. This is reported in blog messenger on Tuesday, February 23rd.

It is noted that from this day on, automatic deletion of messages for all participants is available in any chat. In this mode, messages disappear 24 hours or 7 days after being sent.

However, only administrators can enable this feature in groups. You can automatically remove temporary links for inviting to groups and channels, as well as widgets for quick access to chats from your phone’s home screen.

In addition, the number of participants in groups is no longer limited. The maximum size of Telegram group chats is 200,000 participants. However, when a group approaches this limit, it can now be converted into a broadcast group – with an unlimited number of participants.

On February 19, Mark Sherman, managing partner of the B&C Agency communications agency, told Izvestia that it is almost impossible to protect your data from Telegram bots – robots that can perform a sequence of actions and have a built-in search engine.