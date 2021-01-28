The Telegram messenger introduces the function of transferring users’ correspondence history from other applications, in particular, we are talking about WhatsApp, transfers TASS…

It is noted that currently iOS users can use it. You can also transfer messages from Line or KakaoTalk messengers.

The update will allow users to delete created groups for all members without a trace, secret chats and also call history. In addition, in voice chats, it became possible to adjust the volume for each of the participants.

Earlier it was reported that the American non-profit organization Coalition for a Safer Web filed a lawsuit against Apple demanding to remove the Telegram messenger from its app store.