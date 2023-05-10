André Marsiglia says, however, that the platform should have indicated that the content was advertising

The lawyer specializing in freedom of expression, André Marsiglia, said that the message of telegram against PL of fake news it is advertising content about the project and the dissemination of content to platform users is not illegal.

Telegram sent a note to its official channel this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) stating that “Democracy is under attack in Brazil” because of the bill that intends to regulate digital platforms and that the proposal “will kill the modern internet” if approved the way it is.

“There is freedom of advertising expression, advertising also enjoys creative freedom of expression. It is possible, yes, that they defend, create publicity around the PL and this is not an offense. What is potentially illegal in these messages that are sent out or made available, is that they do not comply with the rules surrounding advertising, indicating that it is advertising content, mentioning the advertising report or hashtag published or other rules that advertising requires“, he stated.

Marsiglia says that freedom of expression protects everyone, including digital platforms.

“Freedom of expression is an umbrella that covers everyone, including advertising. It doesn’t matter if it’s advertising or not, freedom of expression also protects the right of platforms to express themselves. Now, it is clear that you need to obey the advertising rules so as not to confuse the consumer and that is what I think has not been done“, he says.

In the lawyer’s assessment, Telegram may have violated the LGPD (General Law for the Protection of Personal Data) by sending messages without the consent of users.

“This for me is the central point and in this case of Telegram triggering there is also the possibility that they infringe the rules of the LGPD itself, that the user may not want to receive advertising from the platform. This is his right and if this right has been exceeded, it also violates the LGPD“, he said.

After the message, the national consumer secretary, Wadih Damous, said he will notify the platform for understanding thatthe debate must be balanced“.

The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) also positioned itself and determined a period of 10 days for Telegram to provide detailed information about the message contrary to the fake news PL.

In Marsiglia’s analysis, the platform did not abuse power or attack democracy with the note.

“I understand that all these points are just political claims. I do not see any abuse of power or attack on democracy from a legal point of view being provided by the platforms“, he declared.

Channels are a Telegram tool for media organizations and public figures to send messages to subscribed users.

The platform itself has a channel for sending updates and Telegram creator and executive director Pavel Durov.

In the MPF action, the body questions which device of the terms of use of the platform authorizes the boost, to its users, through the channel “Telegram Notifications“, of content unrelated to technical updates and communications about application features.

Marsiglia considers that according to the LGPD, the user needs to be able to opt out of receiving messages from the platform.

“I have to have the LGPD possibility of not wanting to receive these messages anymore and that needs to be respected. Even in messaging apps, these LGPD rules apply and there needs to be in this system of conditions, these explicit rules and the possibility that the user no longer wants to comply with them“, he says.

Here is the full text of the Telegram message sent to users of the application in Brazil at 3:01 pm:

“Reason for Bill 2630/2020 Being Dangerous

“Democracy is under attack in Brazil. The Chamber of Deputies is expected to vote soon on PL 2630/2020, which was recently amended to include more than 20 completely new articles that have never been widely debated. If approved, companies like Telegram may have to stop providing services in Brazil.

“See how this bill will kill the modern internet if it passes with its current wording. “Grants Censorship Powers to the Government “This bill allows the government to limit what can be said online by forcing apps to proactively remove facts or opinions that it deems ‘unacceptable’ [1] and suspend any internet service – without a court order. [2] “For example, the Minister of Justice recently requested sanctions against Telegram, claiming that the app ‘did not respond to a request’ – even before the request is made. If PL 2630/2020 had been in force, the government could have immediately blocked the app as a ‘preventive measure’ until Telegram proved that it had not violated any law. “Transfers Judicial Powers to Applications “This bill makes digital platforms responsible for deciding what content is ‘illegal’ rather than the courts – and provides overly broad definitions of illegal content. [3] See also Parent company Vliegtickets.nl ceases activities and sales

“To avoid fines, platforms will choose to remove any opinions related to controversial topics, especially topics that are not aligned with the vision of any government currently in power, which directly puts democracy at risk. “Create a Permanent Surveillance System “The bill requires platforms to monitor communications and inform law enforcement authorities in case of suspicion that a crime has occurred or may occur in the future. [4]

“This creates a permanent surveillance system, similar to that of countries with anti-democratic regimes.

“It’s unnecessary “Brazil already has laws to deal with the criminal activities that this bill is intended to cover (including attacks on democracy).

“The new bill seeks to circumvent this legal framework by allowing a single administrative entity to regulate speech without prior independent judicial oversight. [5]