Telegram Case, Second Investigation Starts. Now Anything Can Happen

The case Telegram risks exploding at all levels, here it is no longer a personal problem of Pavel Durovthe founder of the Russian messaging platform arrested in Paris and then released on bail for 5 million euros. In fact, the Telegram affair is also being investigated the European Union. Durov – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – is caught between two fires. On one side, the French investigations that accuse him of being complicit in crimes committed on Telegram. On the other hand, the European Commission’s investigation into alleged violationby the platform, of the European digital rulesestablished by the Digital Services Act (Dsa). The news is reported on the front page of the Financial Times: Officials suspect that the 41 million declared users from Telegram in Europe were voluntarily underestimated to avoid exceeding the threshold for stricter supervision set by the EU at 45 million users.

The EU investigation – continues Il Fatto – adds to the French one which led to the arrest of Durov in Paris, on the evening of August 24th. After four days in custody and after having been challenged on the charges, Durov is on conditional release: he has been ordered to pay a bail of five million euros and to report to a police station twice a week. The suspect cannot leave France awaiting trial. Further details emerge from the EU Commission investigation. “We have a way, through our systems, to determine how accurate user data is“, Thomas explained Reignierspokesperson for the Commission on digital issues. “And if we think that someone has not provided accurate data on users, we can assign them unilaterally based on our own investigation.” Several million are at stake, these are not small figures, between declared users and “real” ones according to the EU.