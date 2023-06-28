Telegram is a now very famous messaging app that you absolutely must try in case you are still different. It is probably one of the best free alternatives to WhatsApp on the market. Today we are here to tell you about a new arrival within the application, that might please you like making you turn up your nose. If you are curious stay with us!

Telegram will introduce Stories in July

After a long indecision, Telegram has decided to give life to stories even on your own app. This was confirmed by the CEO with an official comment:

“We were initially against this idea as stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if it didn’t listen to its users and innovate on existing formats.”

The man also confessed that about more than half of the complaints and requests for new features exposed by users in recent years concerned the possibility of having the storiesand so it was no longer possible to say no.

A lot is already known about it. However, the operation will be similar to those on other social networks. You will be able to share videos or photos for a limited amount of time. However, there is something new: the user will decide how long to leave their stories available. The choice ranges from 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours. However, here are the news shared by the company: