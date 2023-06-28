Telegram is a now very famous messaging app that you absolutely must try in case you are still different. It is probably one of the best free alternatives to WhatsApp on the market. Today we are here to tell you about a new arrival within the application, that might please you like making you turn up your nose. If you are curious stay with us!
Telegram will introduce Stories in July
After a long indecision, Telegram has decided to give life to stories even on your own app. This was confirmed by the CEO with an official comment:
“We were initially against this idea as stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if it didn’t listen to its users and innovate on existing formats.”
The man also confessed that about more than half of the complaints and requests for new features exposed by users in recent years concerned the possibility of having the storiesand so it was no longer possible to say no.
A lot is already known about it. However, the operation will be similar to those on other social networks. You will be able to share videos or photos for a limited amount of time. However, there is something new: the user will decide how long to leave their stories available. The choice ranges from 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours. However, here are the news shared by the company:
- Privacy. It will be possible to precisely define who will be able to see our stories: everyone, only contacts (with some exceptions), some selected contacts or a list of “close friends”.
- Compact interface. Stories will be placed in an expandable section at the top of your chat list, making them easily accessible without taking up valuable space.
- Flexibility. It will be easy to hide the stories posted by a contact, moving them to the “Hidden” list in the contact section, instead of displaying them on the main screen.
- Captions. In addition to using dozens of powerful photo and video editing tools, you can add captions to stories to provide additional context, links, and mentions of other people.
- Support for dual cameras. Building on the success of Telegram’s video messaging, we’re adding the ability to post photos and videos taken simultaneously from the front and rear cameras.
- Optional heterogeneity. You’ll be able to choose when a story expires: between 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, or show it permanently on your profile page, with individual privacy settings for each story.
- More surprises!
