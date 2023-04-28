Application is off the air in Brazil since 4th (April 26) after court decision

Apple removed Telegram from the App Store this Friday (28.Apr.2023). The application, however, was still available to be downloaded on the Android system, until 3 pm today (6th), according to the Power360. The withdrawal took place after the social network was blocked in Brazil. The service has been offline since Wednesday (26.Apr). The measure is provisional and was determined by the 1st Federal Court of Linhares, of the Federal Court of Espírito Santo, for compliance “precarious” the court order that forced platforms to hand over to the PF (Federal Police) information about Nazi and neo-Nazi groups on social networks. According to the co-founder of Telegram Pavel Durov, the Brazilian Justice requested data “technologically impossible to obtain”. He stated that Telegram is appealing against the decision.