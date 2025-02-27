Everyone is aware that LaLiga, together with the operators who own the television rights of this competition, are carrying out a witch hunt against all IPTV, web pages and other platforms that broadcast soccer matches illegally.

And everyone also knows that LaLiga is carrying out an indiscriminate block and of doubtful legality as experts point out, against all IPTV or web with which they cross, who either retransmit football legally, or that they do not even broadcast content of this type.

For denouncing, LaLiga has also positioned itself against services such as Google or Cloudflare, to which accuses as accomplices of perpetuating these illegal retransmissions for being the platform from where these computer pirates operate. And although these have turned their backs on Javier Tebas and the presiding agency, the truth is that HIt has managed to find a great ally, Telegram.

Telegram is one of the largest messaging apps and used in the world, it is the only one that makes WhatsApp a little shadow, and its greatest asset is the privacy it offers to users. While this was a positive point for users, this level of privacy and safety, derived that the app became In a nest of groups and conversations of all kinds of crimesfrom drug trafficking or the distribution of sexual content.

Before Telegram’s refusal to be more transparent with the authorities, his CEO Pavel Durov was arrested after being accused of complicit and potential ally for the commission of crimesand after seeing the ears to the wolf, the app changed forever and began collaborating with the police.

And as the retransmission of content without having the copyright and consumption of piracy is also, Telegram has been forced to act as a chivato for LaLiga and is delivering to the operators the IP addresses and the numbers of the users who fail to comply with the standards. Telegram has confirmed on its transparency reports that The total number of accounts reported amounts to 518 in Spain, 213 of them requested by the authorities.

“If Telegram receives a valid order from the relevant judicial authorities that confirm that you are suspicious in a case that involves criminal activities that violate the TELGRAM service terms, we will carry out a legal analysis of the application and We can disseminate your IP address and telephone number to the corresponding authorities “, He has clarified on his website.

That is why if you get your pirate links through Telegram, you run the risk not only of blocking the web but indicate to the police as a piracy consumer, and although for now in Spain this is not fined, this trend is increasingly common in other European countries.