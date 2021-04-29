Telegram It will incorporate video into voice chats in May, a function that will make it possible to enhance group calls within the platform, which will have encryption and allow screen sharing.

The messaging application introduced voice chats in December, and since March also in public channels and groups, where there is no limit on the number of listeners.

This Wednesday, the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durovannounced the introduction of a “video dimension” next month.

Through Telegram, Durov assured that he will make this service “the most powerful platform for group video calls”as it will contain functions and features such as screen sharing, encryption and noise cancellation, as well as support for tablets.

A few days ago, the messaging app announced improvements in your web app, which was relegated in terms of its mobile and desktop applications. This was solved by introducing new access routes to Telegram through the browser. They now join the traditional Telegram Web Telegram WebK and Telegram WebZ.

Telegram will improve its group video calls to compete with Zoom and Google Meets.Photo: Bloomberg.

The company explained that it believes in internal competition and that these two new versions of Telegram Web —which work on both computers and mobiles— come to provide users with everything they may need in the daily use of the platform.

To use them, just log in and identify yourself as in the Traditional Web Telegram. You just have to enter the phone number and then indicate a code that will arrive by message to the Telegram mobile application.

You can also log in using a QR code, such as WhatsApp Web: we will choose the option in the web app and we will read the QR with our Telegram mobile application from Settings> Devices> Scan QR code.

Payments also arrived

The latest Telegram update introduced the native payments with third-party providers such as Stripe, along with new, lighter web versions of the service that do not require installation.

Telegram introduced digital payments through chats.

Durov reported that they are internally testing video calls in these versions, a feature that would be added “soon.”

Telegram gets into the ring of Zoom and Google Meet

In April 2020, Telegram had committed to incorporating the group video calling option. With the advance of the pandemic and isolation, this feature was to be expected on the platform; although the actual incorporation took a year.

Currently, the fight to be the most used video conferencing service is capitalized between Zoom and Google Meet.

It is true that Telegram will enter a competition against very popular products, but it can become especially strong against rivals such as WhatsApp and Messenger Rooms, also owned by Facebook.

With May just around the corner, Telegram’s most loyal users will be eagerly waiting to start enjoying this new tool.

From now on, those who have adopted the service as a safe alternative for their daily communications will have more reasons to use it. Meanwhile, Telegram will try to capitalize on this new option by adding those people who have not tried it yet.

SL