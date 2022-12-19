One of the strengths of the telegram app are its constant updates. Now, the latest version of the instant messaging application makes it possible to register without having to have a SIM card cell phone, how is it possible?

Instant messaging platforms and social networks have come to revolutionize the way in which people communicate with each other, managing to strengthen relationships between people who are thousands of kilometers apart.

Both the whatsapp app such as Telegram top the lists of apps preferred by Internet users around the world, due to its multiple and varied functionalities.

A few days ago, the company behind Telegram announced that it would implement its new update 9.2which brings interesting new functions, among which is the possibility of use the service without the need for a smartphone SIM card.

In addition to this, the new version of the instant messaging platform developed by the brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durovadds a global timer for deleting messages, as well as improvements to group topics and more.

Use Telegram without a SIM card

As we mentioned at the beginning, one of the novelties that the Telegram 9.2 update brings with it is being able to have an account without having to register with a SIM card number from the telephone companies.

In order to allow users to register without a SIM card, Telegram made use of Fragmentsplatform that allows you to buy anonymous numbers and, in this way, acquire an ID not linked to a SIM card to start a session in the messaging application in real time.

To use Telegram without a SIM card, the user only has to enter the anonymous number you previously purchased and link your Fragment account in the electronic application.

We recommend you read:

Once the previous step is done, the instant messaging platform created by the Dúrov brothers will automatically generate a start codewhich can be copied and pasted into the app in order to have access to the chats.