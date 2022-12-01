Instant messaging apps came to revolutionize the way in which people communicate, managing to displace phone calls and text messages, which is why in this note we will show you how to send stickers in the Telegram app.

As stated above, real-time messaging platforms that can be downloaded on smartphones and can also be used on computers have come to change the way people interact and communicate with each other.

But besides power send text, photos, videos and files Through applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp, users can also send other types of content to their contacts, such as stickers, which serve to give more color and flavor to interactions with family, friends, and others.

However, it may be the case that there are those who still do not know how to send stickers using Telegram, hence we will teach you immediately, step by stepto send these curious images through the instant messaging platform.

How to send stickers on Telegram

Before going into more detail about how to send stickers on Telegram, it will first be necessary to specify that stickers are, in a few words, one of the alternatives to use in instant messaging apps to the classic emojis, because through this collection of images They can express feelings or certain situations that, in a written text, would require a lot of time and space.

Taking the above into account, they can be found in the Telegram apps and WhatsAppAbove all, stickers of different life situations. There are even electronic applications focused on the sticker creation from photographs taken by the user.

We recommend you read:

Now yes, once we have specified what a sticker is, we will show you, step by step, how to send them on Telegram:

First you must open the Telegram app on your smartphone

After that, go to the chat you want to send a sticker to

Once inside the conversation whether individual or group, in the lower left part you can locate the emoji icon, which is characterized by showing a smiling face

whether individual or group, in the lower left part you can locate the emoji icon, which is characterized by showing a smiling face You will press the emoji icon and the entire inventory of these emoticons will appear on the screen. However, you must press the icon that is in the center, since the third option that shows a square smiley face are precisely the stickers

precisely the stickers After clicking on this option, all the stickers that your account has will appear at the bottom of the Telegram screen

To send one or more stickers to the chat you are in, you just have to click on the one you want to send and that’s it! It is that simple to send these images using the Telegram app.