With over 700 million users worldwide, Telegram is a very popular instant messaging application, perhaps second only to Whatsapp. The communication platform has often been advertised as “secure” and “private” mainly due to numerous functions related to the self-destruction of chats and multimedia contentswhich have given it a reputation as a privacy friend, despite its rivals. However, expert opinions have periodically warned that it does not offer the same level of security as other apps with end-to-end encryptionhow could it be Signal. The Telegram flaw that exposes users’ IP addresses during voice calls has been a known issue for years, but it may be unfamiliar to many less experienced users.

At the root of the problem Telegram risks revealing sensitive data if the necessary precautions are not taken Denis Simonov, an employee at the cybersecurity firm T.Hunter, clarified that although Telegram places a strong emphasis on security and privacy, those who do not fully understand the details of voice calls within the messaging app risk easily reveal your IP address to the interlocutor. See also gamescom 2022: dates and details for the event The reason why Telegram discloses the connection code of users during a call lies in theDefault use of a peer-to-peer connection between callers to ensure higher quality and reduced latency. Since this is a direct connection, both sides need to know each other’s address. In contrast, in many other messaging apps, this does not happen as calls are redirected through private servers to hide their origin.