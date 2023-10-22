Messaging app Telegram continues to exhibit vulnerabilities in leaking users’ IP addresses when making calls.
With over 700 million users worldwide, Telegram is a very popular instant messaging application, perhaps second only to Whatsapp.
The communication platform has often been advertised as “secure” and “private” mainly due to numerous functions related to the self-destruction of chats and multimedia contentswhich have given it a reputation as a privacy friend, despite its rivals.
However, expert opinions have periodically warned that it does not offer the same level of security as other apps with end-to-end encryptionhow could it be Signal.
The Telegram flaw that exposes users’ IP addresses during voice calls has been a known issue for years, but it may be unfamiliar to many less experienced users.
At the root of the problem
Denis Simonov, an employee at the cybersecurity firm T.Hunter, clarified that although Telegram places a strong emphasis on security and privacy, those who do not fully understand the details of voice calls within the messaging app risk easily reveal your IP address to the interlocutor.
The reason why Telegram discloses the connection code of users during a call lies in theDefault use of a peer-to-peer connection between callers to ensure higher quality and reduced latency.
Since this is a direct connection, both sides need to know each other’s address. In contrast, in many other messaging apps, this does not happen as calls are redirected through private servers to hide their origin.
How to block your IP
To avoid disclosure of your IP addressusers must go to Telegram Settings, select Privacy and Security, then Calls, and choose the “Never” option in the peer-to-peer calling list.
It is important to remember that the IP sequence is a series that uniquely identifies a computer connected to the Internet.
This personal information, when combined with other sensitive data, can open the door to different types of attacks, from fraudulent logins to bank fraud.
Furthermore, by knowing a user’s IP, it is relatively easy to track their location or send targeted messages that increase the risk of spreading malware.
It is important to note that there are situations in which the IP address is revealed naturally, for example when you use a browser, which communicates it to the web page you visit.
This allows services like Netflix or YouTube to determine the user’s location and potentially limit access to specific content, or applications like Whatsapp Web to detect the location of users’ access points.
Speaking of Whatsapp, we remind you that the program recently introduced a way to manage two different accounts on a single device.
